Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Price

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 994.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 554,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 503,636 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

