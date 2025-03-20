Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 193.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $454,550.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974.45. This trade represents a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $850,362 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

