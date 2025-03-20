Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.50 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.13). 22,532,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 4,156,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.50 ($3.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 39,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £120,903.06 ($157,282.50). 8.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.