Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.