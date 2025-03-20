U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.