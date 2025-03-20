UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of UMH Properties worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in UMH Properties by 904.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,866.67%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.