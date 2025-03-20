US Bancorp DE Has $27,000 Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

NRIX opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

