Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

