Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.09 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

