Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to Hold Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.00.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

VET stock opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.