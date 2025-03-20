Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Willdan Group stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

