Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.26. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,526.40. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $601,675.41. The trade was a 57.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,948 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

