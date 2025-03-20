Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,864 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

