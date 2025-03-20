Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,186,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

