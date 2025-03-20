Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $71,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,922.88. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,605 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.