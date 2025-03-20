Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Janus International Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

