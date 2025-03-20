Vista Finance LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

