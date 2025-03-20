Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,525,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.