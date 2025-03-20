XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

XPeng Price Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile



XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

