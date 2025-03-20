Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 123 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 40.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.71 and a 200-day moving average of $358.82. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $225.83 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total transaction of $679,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,330.32. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

