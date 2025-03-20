Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,620 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

