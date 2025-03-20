Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

