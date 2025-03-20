Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 616,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

GTES stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

