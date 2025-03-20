Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,162 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -14.07%.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

