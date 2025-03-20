Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,229 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This represents a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

