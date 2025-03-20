Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,281 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

