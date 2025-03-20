Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,632 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

