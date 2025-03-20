Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 56,930 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE NXE opened at $4.95 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

