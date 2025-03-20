Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
