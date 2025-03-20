Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,656 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

