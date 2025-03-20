Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.03 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,181 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Plains GP by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 286.79%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

