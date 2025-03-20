Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 304.08 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.