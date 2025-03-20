Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in ONE Gas by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

