Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,577,956 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.63% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 42.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.01.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

