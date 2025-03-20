Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 132,040 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

