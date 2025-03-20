Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

