Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.21 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,975,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 515,878 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 331,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 324,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

