Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,842 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

