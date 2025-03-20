Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 348.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Astrana Health worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTH. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

