Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,208 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

