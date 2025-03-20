Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,284 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 139.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

