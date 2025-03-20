Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,916 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,877,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

