Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,411 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 76,597 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 17.5 %

SIG opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

