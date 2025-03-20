Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,804 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 422,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

