Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,823 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

