Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $55,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Exponent by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 342,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.