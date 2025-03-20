Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,860.70. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,160. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

