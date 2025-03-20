Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 60,931 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,931 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 201,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 345.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459,746 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 280,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,981 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

