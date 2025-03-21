10,023 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $7,864,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1,171.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 190,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 499.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $11.76 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.64%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.