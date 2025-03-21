11,256 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,521,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 529,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 77,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 73,322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 3.1 %

TLK stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.